Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.56. 35,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,134. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.11 and a twelve month high of $176.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

