Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of FNV opened at $125.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

