Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,676 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 1.18% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.28. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,876. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89.

