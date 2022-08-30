Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in August

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,777,900 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 5,473,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18,889.5 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRLOF stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a one year low of 0.82 and a one year high of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.98.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 100 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.2 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

