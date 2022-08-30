Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $12.43

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.43, but opened at $12.04. Frontline shares last traded at $11.67, with a volume of 78,643 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Frontline Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 570,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 289,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 40,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

