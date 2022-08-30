Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the July 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. On average, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUSN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

