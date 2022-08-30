GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GAIL (India) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Monday. GAIL has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

GAIL (India) Company Profile

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas to the power, city gas distribution, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, and other sectors.

