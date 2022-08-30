GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
GAIL (India) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $11.07 during midday trading on Monday. GAIL has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.
GAIL (India) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GAIL (India) (GAILF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.