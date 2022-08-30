Gains Associates Price Tops $0.13 (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Gains Associates has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $149,281.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gains Associates

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gains Associates using one of the exchanges listed above.

