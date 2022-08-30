Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Decreases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,826,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,815 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up 3.4% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $356,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Unilever by 8.4% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Unilever by 24.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 6.5% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 15.0% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 7.9% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %

UL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 96,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $56.06.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.