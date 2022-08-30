Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $2,756,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. FIG Partners raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,167. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

