Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.4% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The stock had a trading volume of 356,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,963,821. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.