Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.4% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $42,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.