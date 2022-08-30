Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.27

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.68 million and a P/E ratio of -137.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

