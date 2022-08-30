GBS (GBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GBS (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

GBS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 18,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,645. GBS has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

Get GBS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GBS by 65.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GBS in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GBS in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.