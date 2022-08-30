Gene H. Wickes Sells 10,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total transaction of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $206.30. The stock had a trading volume of 432,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,272. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

