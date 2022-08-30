Generation Income Properties (GIPR) versus Its Peers Critical Survey

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Generation Income Properties to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Generation Income Properties pays out -41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 118.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Generation Income Properties Competitors 15.07% 1.83% 2.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million -$1.24 million -3.88 Generation Income Properties Competitors $790.39 million $173.63 million 33.62

Generation Income Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Generation Income Properties and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties Competitors 1845 11120 12893 270 2.44

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Generation Income Properties’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Generation Income Properties peers beat Generation Income Properties on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

