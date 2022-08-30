Genesis Shards Reaches One Day Volume of $10,204.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $176,593.92 and $10,204.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

