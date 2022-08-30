Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Balkrishan Kalra Sells 10,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Genpact Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:G traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.29. 549,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.