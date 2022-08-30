Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 844.0 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNNSF remained flat at 3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.32. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 2.33 and a 1-year high of 5.15.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genscript Biotech (GNNSF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.