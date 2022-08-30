Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 31st total of 570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 844.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNSF remained flat at 3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.32. Genscript Biotech has a 1-year low of 2.33 and a 1-year high of 5.15.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.