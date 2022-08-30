Ghost (GHOST) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ghost (GHOST) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Ghost has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $2,164.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,754.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004037 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00133341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00082015 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,354,116 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

