Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the July 31st total of 828,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,000.2 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBNXF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF remained flat at $19.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

