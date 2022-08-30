Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter Price Performance

GLT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 578,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.94. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%.

In other Glatfelter news, Director J Robert Hall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Glatfelter by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Glatfelter by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.