Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Update

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Glatfelter Price Performance
GLT traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 578,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,218. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.94. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Glatfelter news, Director J Robert Hall bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glatfelter
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Glatfelter by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Glatfelter by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Glatfelter during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
