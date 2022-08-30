Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Up 28.8% in August

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,896,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 2,249,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Glencore Price Performance

GLCNF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 55,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. Glencore has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

