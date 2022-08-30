Glitch 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $93,507.00 (GLCH)

Glitch (GLCH) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $93,507.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Glitch has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0884 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

Glitch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

