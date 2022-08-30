Global Game Coin Price Up 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (GGC)

Global Game Coin (GGC) traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Global Game Coin has a total market capitalization of $26.16 million and $89,680.00 worth of Global Game Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Game Coin has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. One Global Game Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002505 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00135578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00080515 BTC.

About Global Game Coin

Global Game Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Global Game Coin’s total supply is 12,726,274 coins. Global Game Coin’s official website is gg.world. Global Game Coin’s official Twitter account is @GingrSwiss.

According to CryptoCompare, “GG World Lottery is a global lottery created with players in mind, to bring users the opportunity of making all their dreams come true and change their lives forever with the biggest guaranteed minimum jackpot worth $100 000 000. The lottery is based on 5+2 matrix, which means the player picks 5 main numbers within 1 to 50 range and 2 additional numbers from a pool of 12 numbers. Picking all numbers correctly makes the player eligible for the jackpot. The lottery has 13 prize tiers. GG World Lottery is operated by White Lotto BV., Registered address Abraham de Veerstraat 7, Willemstad Curacao. The software is supplied by GG International Ltd registered at Trident Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands DUNS: #81-549-9714. “

