Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,900 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BUG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 316,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,186,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 603,889 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 42,842 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 412,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 142,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter.

