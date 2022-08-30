Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFAS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd.

