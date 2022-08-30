Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,205,171 shares.The stock last traded at $1.93 and had previously closed at $1.98.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Globalstar Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 497,972 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 44.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Globalstar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 360,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globalstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,968 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

