Goldcoin Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026709 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00267950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001052 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

