Goldex Token Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $198,664.01 (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Goldex Token has a total market cap of $198,664.01 and $12,154.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00837441 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Goldex Token
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
