Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 29th

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.
Golub Capital BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.
Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,647. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 207.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.64% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
