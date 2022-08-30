Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 72.2 days.

GDDFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.23.

GDDFF remained flat at $0.89 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

