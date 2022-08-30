Govi (GOVI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.73 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Govi has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001175 BTC on major exchanges. Govi has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $23,069.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00811995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,520,560 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

Govi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

