GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 847,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth $874,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,487,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 72,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GrafTech International has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 807.51% and a net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

