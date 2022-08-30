Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Up 19.8% in August

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 876,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 189,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,384. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

