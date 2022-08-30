Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE GWO traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$31.55. 1,701,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,853. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$29.93 and a 52-week high of C$41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 22.90 and a current ratio of 26.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GWO. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.22.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

