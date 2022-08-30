Grimm Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $16,176.69 and approximately $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00057041 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm Profile

Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grimm using one of the exchanges listed above.

