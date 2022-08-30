Grimm Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $16,176.69 and approximately $33.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00057041 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000218 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. The official website for Grimm is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
