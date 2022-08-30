Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 16,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,345. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.27. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.74.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.80.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $9,507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,182,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,018,539.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 539,377 shares of company stock worth $21,654,741. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,164,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after acquiring an additional 194,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

