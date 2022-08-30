Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Update

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVEGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Groove Botanicals Stock Performance

Groove Botanicals stock remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,470. Groove Botanicals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

