Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $7.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.60. Grupo Carso has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

