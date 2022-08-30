Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the July 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

Shares of GCHEF opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates self-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

