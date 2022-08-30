Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 1,987,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.1 days.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance
GBOOF remained flat at $6.18 during trading on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.
