Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,446,000 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the July 31st total of 1,987,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

GBOOF remained flat at $6.18 during trading on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

