Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $614.13 million-$614.13 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.25 million. Guess’ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.65 EPS.

Guess’ Stock Performance

NYSE GES traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 670,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.89.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $643.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is 45.92%.

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Guess’ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

