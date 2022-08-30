Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $120.00

Gulden (NLG) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. Gulden has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $120.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00268446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.