HaloDAO (RNBW) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $27,600.04 and $835.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00844118 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
HaloDAO Profile
HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance.
HaloDAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.