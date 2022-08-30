Hamster Hits Market Capitalization of $5.47 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Hamster has a total market cap of $5.47 million and $81,645.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00828004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hamster
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.