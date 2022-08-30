Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €140.40 by Barclays

Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 0.5 %

HNR1 stock opened at €145.35 ($148.32) on Friday. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($118.74). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €146.22.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

