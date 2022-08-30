Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Price Target Raised to GBX 735

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 715 ($8.64) to GBX 735 ($8.88) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 525 ($6.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $6.02 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

