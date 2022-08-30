Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

HE stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,674. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.30.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

