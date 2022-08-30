Head to Head Comparison: SomaLogic (SLGC) versus Its Peers

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SomaLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -114.46% -16.76% -14.61% SomaLogic Competitors -239.39% -12.42% -6.15%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SomaLogic’s peers have a beta of 5.68, meaning that their average share price is 468% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SomaLogic and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million -$87.55 million -4.61 SomaLogic Competitors $2.80 billion $97.54 million -17.16

SomaLogic’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic. SomaLogic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SomaLogic and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 4 0 3.00 SomaLogic Competitors 41 609 1210 23 2.65

SomaLogic currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, suggesting a potential upside of 218.54%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 41.22%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SomaLogic beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

