Head-To-Head Contrast: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) vs. X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CompoSecure and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.28% 5.75% X Financial 21.41% 18.35% 9.58%

Volatility & Risk

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.69 $13.51 million N/A N/A X Financial $569.07 million 0.26 $129.52 million $2.04 1.32

This table compares CompoSecure and X Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CompoSecure.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CompoSecure and X Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 177.31%. Given CompoSecure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than X Financial.

Summary

X Financial beats CompoSecure on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. X Financial was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

